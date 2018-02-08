‘Different’ Ronan can be perfect 10 for Pompey

Kenny Jackett believes Connor Ronan has the attributes to shine in the number 10 role for Pompey.

The creative midfielder arrived on loan from Wolves last month.

And the Pompey boss is looking for him to impress behind the main striker.

‘Nine and 10 is something we have tried with different options and it will be interesting now how Ronan adapts,’ said Jackett.

‘He’s a different type of player than the ones we have – and that’s the big thing.

‘You are looking for the killer balls, you are looking for the control, you are looking for a link between midfield and attack – which hasn’t been a strength of ours this year.

‘We’ve had other strengths, but that hasn’t been a strength. It hasn’t been something I have necessarily got right.

‘Probably Rose and Close, with one in behind the centre-forward, has been our best spells in the midfield area.’