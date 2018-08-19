Dion Donohue can add balance to Portsmouth’s engine room

Have your say

Kenny Jackett reckons Dion Donohue can add balance to Pompey’s engine room when he returns to full fitness.

The Welshman has yet to feature this campaign.

Having suffered from foot blisters and glandular fever, Donohue picked up a groin injury ahead of the Blues’ trip to Blackpool.

The former Chesterfield man could recover for next Saturday’s trip to Doncaster, though.

Jackett has admitted his side haven’t been constructive enough in the middle of the park during the early part of the season – although Ben Thompson was brought in on loan from Millwall on Friday to help remedy that problem.

Nevertheless, the Pompey boss believes Donohue’s return will enhance his ball-playing options in central-midfield.

‘Donohue is more likely to be back for Doncaster,’ said Jackett.

‘It (his groin) seemed to be tight one day. He kept going for three or four days and then it got worse before Blackpool.

‘He has got a great left foot and gives you balance at the right times.

‘His delivery into the box is excellent. If you give him time and space down the left or midfield then the quality of his delivery is very good.

‘He can give us a range of passing and some great balls into the box which he showed last season.

‘I certainly hope he can link our defence and attack.’