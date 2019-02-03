Doncaster boss: We deserved Portsmouth draw

Grant McCann felt his side were good value for a point at Pompey.

Doncaster grafted to 1-1 draw at Fratton Park after taking a first-half lead through Mallik Wilks against Kenny Jackett’s side.

Doncaster boss Grant McCann

McCann believes his side came on strong after a slow start, and then contained the Blues well when they levelled through Omar Bogle after the restart.

He told www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk: ‘I thought we probably deserved to come in at half time even though they probably had more possession than us and we probably started the game a bit slowly.

‘Once we got Matty Blair and Herbie Kane on the front foot we got a grip on the game for the last 15 minutes of the half.

‘Second half, I knew they’d come on strong. They made a change and went two up front.

‘When we conceded, I thought we were excellent, I thought we controlled the game, our three was outweighing their two and it forced Kenny Jackett to take a forward off. From there the game petered out.

‘Their keeper has made a couple of excellent saves from Marquis and May, one going for the top corner and the other from the bottom.

‘On the balance of the play I think it was a fair result.’

McCann felt he made positive changes after the break as he sent on Alfie May, Tommy Rowe and Ali Crawford in search of a result.

The former Northern Ireland international thought that was a success as praised Wilks’ goal.

He added: ‘We were positive, we were positive with our changes.

‘We wanted to try to get a bit of pace and legs into the team for the reason for the changes we made last week.

‘I thought it worked to a certain degree. We probably didn’t have the control we’ve had in other games with James Coppinger or Kieran Sadlier, a clever player like that.

‘The plan was to try to get people in behind their back four and it was perfect when Mallik got the goal.

‘I thought it was a perfect goal, something we’ve worked on with Mallik. It’s about breaking quickly on transition and getting in behind them. It was a great finish from Mallik.’