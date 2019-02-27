Doncaster can’t close the gap on Portsmouth as race for the Championship continues

Doncaster failed to close the gap on Pompey after falling to a 2-0 defeat at Shrewsbury.

Grant McCann’s side failed to take advantage of one of their games in hand over the Blues as they shipped both strikes in the first half.

The defeat leaves Donny eight points behind Kenny Jackett’s men, although they still have one game in hand after enjoying FA Cup success this season.

Josh Laurent and Tyrese Campbell were on the mark for the Shrews, before the visitors pushed for a way back into the game after the restart without success.

The result sees Shrewsbury move five points clear of the League One relegation zone with victory.

Doncaster remain in the final play-off spot in sixth place on 54 points.

That’s two points in front of Peterborough on 52 points, although they have a game in hand over Darren Ferguson’s outfit.