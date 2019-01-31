DONCASTER Rovers have suspended Niall Mason after he was convicted of sexual assault.

The defender will not be available for selection when the Yorkshire side travel to Fratton Park to play Pompey this weekend.

Niall Mason has been convicted of sexual assault and has been suspended by Doncaster Rovers. Picture: Dean Atkins

Mason was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years, at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday for sexually assaulting a woman in a bar.

Doncaster Rovers have since confirmed that the defender has been suspended by the club.

In a statement the club said: ‘Doncaster Rovers suspended Niall Mason on Tuesday afternoon and are investigating all matters in line with internal procedures and EFL contractual requirements following his conviction for sexual assault at Sheffield Crown Court.

‘Mason had insisted he was innocent of the charge since the allegation was initially made, and the club had proceeded on that basis under the principle of innocent until proven guilty.

‘No one from the club will make any further comment until the conclusion of this process.’

Our sister title the Doncaster Free Press reported that Judge Jeremy Richardson QC told the 22-year-old defender: ‘You have sadly brought, once again, the occupation of being a professional footballer in to disrepute.’

Mason has also been placed on the sex offenders register for seven years.

The court heard that the defender sexually assaulted the woman at a private party at the Pangea bar in Bawtry on February 18, 2018.

Mason ‘grabbed the woman's hair and pulled her towards him' he then proceeded to slip his hand up the woman's jumper and began to rub the skin on her back.

Prosecutor Gordon Stables told the court that the victim was ‘completely shocked’ and Mason put his hand up her jumper once again, this time he fondled her right breast underneath her bra.

Mason's DNA was found on the garment after it was sent off for examination.

Judge Richardson also ordered Mason to pay costs of £2,800.