Donohue happy to be Pompey’s utility man

Dion Donohue is happy to be Pompey’s Mr Versatile.

After arriving from Chesterfield in the summer, the Welshman revealed central midfield was his favoured position.

But Donohue has operated primarily in a left-back role in his debut season for the Blues.

He has been handed opportunities to play in the Pompey engine room, though, featuring there against Gillingham and Oldham earlier this month.

However, he reverted back to the left side of defence for the 3-0 win over Oxford United last weekend, following Nathan Thompson’s return from suspension.

Donohue admitted he found it difficult to refind his bearings in the middle of the park at first.

But he is willing to play wherever selected by manager Kenny Jackett.

Donohue said: ‘I’d probably say it was hard going from left-back to my more natural position.

‘That’s because I’d been concentrating so much on becoming a left-back.

‘Obviously, in training every day I was at left-back.

‘But after about 20 minutes or half-an-hour I got back into the swing of things and it was obviously nice to go back in there and play there again.

‘It took me a good while to get my bearings in the middle. In the past six months, all I’ve done is concentrate on being a left-back.

‘But I’m just happy to be on the pitch and it doesn’t matter where it is. Left-back or central midfield, it doesn’t really matter to me.

‘The more positions you play in, the more chance you have of getting on the pitch.

‘Luckily for me, I’d like to think that I’m able to play in both roles.

‘It helps me massively with the gaffer picking me and he knows I can go and do a job for him wherever needed.’