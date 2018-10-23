Donohue hoping to retain Portsmouth quarterback duties

Pompey have identified their quarterback playmaker.

Now Dion Donohue is pushing to retain his new-found responsibility for tonight’s visit of Burton.

Dion Donohue Picture: Joe Pepler

Kenny Jackett’s half-time tactical switch eked out a 1-0 victory over Fleetwood at the weekend, extending their lead at League One’s summit.

The change involved re-introducing the 4-2-3-1 formation, with Donohue moved from the left flank to operate alongside Tom Naylor in a holding-midfield role.

The Welshman subsequently impressed in his deep-lying role, dictating play and producing a number of pinpoint crossfield passes which had the crowd purring.

Donohue has now started three successive Blues wins since returning from injury.

And he’s striving to again feature this evening (7.45pm) against Nigel Clough’s men.

He said: ‘In the first half I didn’t really see much of the ball, I don't think anyone, in particular, did.

‘So it was nice to go into centre midfield for the second half and get the ball a bit more.

‘It was great to get my range of passing going, last year I played a lot at left-back which is not the same.

‘When you’re in the middle you get to pick your passes, so it was great to ping a few. I know I’ve got it in the locker to do that, especially as one of the deeper midfield two.

‘It's similar to what they call a quarterback role, the whole game is in front of you and you get to pick your passes. I’d say that is my strongest part of the game.

‘What you find is a lot of teams let you have the ball when sitting deep, so if I can find my range and get my passing early I believe I can contribute, but it’s about being part of a winning team.

‘I don't really mind where I play, especially after the summer I’ve had. I’m just happy to be out there again.’

Saturday represented Donohue’s first 90 minutes in six months at any level following illness and injury.

Now he is faced with three games in eight days, consisting of Fleetwood, Burton and then Accrington.

‘I feel more than capable of playing three games in a week,’ added Donohue.

‘It's a lot of games, but we do recovery. Also, as I’ve missed a lot, even when the other lads weren’t in the gaffer would ask if I needed any staff to do my own recovery.

‘When you've not taken full part in pre-season it can catch up – but I feel as fit as I’ve been.’