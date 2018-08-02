Donohue nearing Pompey return

Have your say

Kenny Jackett has revealed Dion Donohue is nearing a first-team return.

The Welshman did not feature during pre-season after being hit by glandular fever.

Dion Donohue. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Donohue, 24, also missed Pompey's 4-1 win at Cork City because of severe foot blisters.

The ex-Chesterfield man and Jamal Lowe (ankle) will be absent for the Blues’ League One curtain-raiser against Luton Town on Saturday.

But Jackett believes Donohue isn't far away from being available for selection after overcoming his illness.

The Pompey boss said: 'We're as we were with Lowe and Donohue (injured).

'After that, we have a fully fit squad.

‘Donohue has made good strides this week after overcoming glandular fever.

'He's feeling better and stronger all of the time and he doesn't feel like he's going to be too long out of the first-team frame.'