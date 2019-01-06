Donohue: Portsmouth FA Cup shock gave me career high

An FA Cup upset inflicted by Pompey – and one of the greatest moments of Dion Donohue’s career.

The versatile player’s first-team comeback following two-and-a-half months sidelined during an injury-ravaged season produced a memorable outcome.

Andre Green’s stoppage-time goal knocked Championship high-fliers Norwich out of the competition on Saturday evening.

The architect of that decisive moment was Donohue, named ahead of Brandon Haunstrup at left-back.

Sporting a black head bandage following three stitches in an eye wound, the 25-year-old’s wonderful pass carved out Green’s winner.

Joy for the Blues and their 2,493 travelling support.

And delight for a player making only his fifth appearance of a frustrating personal campaign.

Donohue said: ‘That is definitely up there with the best moments of my career, especially to get the assist in the FA Cup in the 95th minute.

‘Norwich have quality all over the pitch, they are at the top of the Championship so we knew it was going to be tough, but I think we more than gave a good account of ourselves.

‘It was a good chance to see where we are at because, obviously, we’re looking to get into the Championship next year.

‘It was tough, that was my first game since Burton some 10 weeks ago and I was certainly feeling the pace after 75 minutes.

‘Clarkie was playing next to me and I told him “Listen, I’ve haven't got much more to give here so make sure you are behind me!”.

‘Then I saw Andre running through the middle and didn't have the legs to keep going with it, so I thought I’d give a pass a go and luckily it went right to his foot.

‘Obviously he still had a bit of work to do. He got lucky and sometimes that is the bit of luck you need.

‘I’m made up with the win.’

Victory means Pompey head into the fourth round for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign, when they lost to Bournemouth.

Although Donohue admitted perhaps a Carrow Road draw would have been a fair outcome.

He added: ‘Norwich had a lot more of the ball than we did, especially in some stages where they had 15-20 minutes constantly with it.

‘There was the resilience we’ve shown and obviously we had a few chances ourselves, a few good chances.

‘I would have said a draw would have been a fair result – but I’m not going to moan about a last-minute winner!’