Donohue returns for Portsmouth’s FA Cup clash at Norwich

Dion Donohue makes his first Pompey appearance for more than two months at Norwich in the FA Cup.

The Welshman replaces Brandon Haunstrup at left-back for the third-round tie at Carrow Road (5.30pm).

Donohue hasn’t featured for the Blues since limping out with a hamstring injury in the 2-2 draw with Burton on October 23.

Brett Pitman is the only other change from Kenny Jackett’s side’s 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon on New Year’s Day.

The captain spearheads Pompey’s attack, with Oli Hawkins not included in the match-day 18.

Ben Thompson will also don the star & crescent for the final time before returning to parent club Millwall.

Meanwhile, there’s also a place for Louis Dennis against the Canaries.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Walkes, Whatmough, Clarke, Donohue, Naylor, Thompson, Lowe, Evans, Curtis, Pitman

Subs: Bass, Burgess, Haunstrup, May, Wheeler, Green, Dennis