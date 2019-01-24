Have your say

Luke McGee could face another month on the sidelines.

And there’s concerns the keeper may be longer out of action longer as he recovers from a wrist problem.

That means Kenny Jackett is still weighing up bringing in an experienced goalkeeper this month, after triallist Dimitar Evtimov departed for Accrington.

McGee has been out since the middle of December with the problem, meaning Alex Bass was recalled from a loan stay with Torquay.

Jackett explained the 23-year-old’s recovery period is one that’s still unclear, however.

He said: ‘Luke will be out for another month and it will be reassessed.

‘It’s not a black or white situation.

‘He’s a problem with a small bone in his hand. Being a keeper, it can be key.

‘Whether it heals now over the next month or he needs further time we can only wait and see.

‘It’s in the hands of the specialist but he will be out for another month, which takes us into mid-February.

‘Then we’ll assess it.

‘Hopefully he’s okay. There’s a possibility he could be.

‘But there’s also a possibility he’ll need further time with the area not healing. That’s been the case so far.’

Pompey head physio, Bobby Bacic, stated there’s a CT scan planned for McGee in a fortnight which will show his progress.

He said: ‘It’s a small crack in the bone in the wrist, so in two weeks’ time we’ll have a CT scan to see if it’s healing.

‘We want it to heal to a certain level and then hopefully he’ll go back into modified training.’