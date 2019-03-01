Eoin Doyle is hoping Bradford can get the Fratton faithful to turn against Pompey.

The Blues host the Bantams tomorrow in what is a must-win game for both sides.

Kenny Jackett’s troops have failed to pick up a victory in their past eight League One matches and have slipped from the top of the table to fourth since the turn of the year.

In contrast, Bradford are second bottom and three points adrift of safety.

Doyle is well aware of the atmosphere that can be created at PO4, having spent the second half of the season of loan when Paul Cook’s men captured the League Two title in 2017.

The striker admitted he experienced occasions when Pompey were booed off by in games by fans when trailing 1-0 at half-time.

While Doyle a cracking atmosphere inside Fratton Park can be created, he also feels any angst will work to the away team’s advantage.

The Irishman told the Bradford Telegraph & Argus: ‘It’s going to be a nervous game for both of us.

‘But I’m very much looking forward to the game and it’s one I really think we can win.

‘It’s one of those fixtures where we’ve got nothing to lose. I don’t think we’ll be on many people’s betting slips.

‘We can go down there and give everything to try and get that win. Hopefully we can prove our point and prove a few people wrong.

‘Portsmouth is a giant of a club, similar to ourselves in stature.

‘You get a pretty good atmosphere in the games but I’ve also been in the situation there where we were winning 1-0 at half-time and got booed off.

‘It’s one of those games where if we can frighten them and put them on the back foot, we can get their fans turning against them.

‘They are a good passionate fanbase but that can sometimes work to the away team’s benefit as well.’

Pompey delivered a 1-0 victory over the Bantams at Valley Parade in November.

Gareth Evans scored the only goal of the game in the 12th minute.

However, Doyle – who netted for Oldham at Fratton Park last season – felt Bradford deserved at least a point that day.

And with Pompey on a winless run, the ex-Chesterfield marksman feels it’s the right time to travel to the south coast.

He added: ‘We played very well against Portsmouth at home and I thought we were unlucky to lose that game.

“They are on the back run of a bad run themselves considering they are pushing for promotion.

‘It’s a good time for us to be going down there.’