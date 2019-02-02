Draw sees Portsmouth lose more ground in Championship race

Pompey lost more ground in the promotion race after being held to a 1-1 draw by Doncaster.

Omar Bogle’s second-half strike ensured the damage wasn’t worse as he cancelled out Mallik Wilks’ first-half finish.

The draw means the gap is now seven points to leaders Luton, with Barnsley leapfrogging the Blues who are now in third place.

The Doncaster goal will be one Christian Burgess will want to forget, as he lost the flight of the ball seconds after replacing the injured Jack Whatmough.

Bogle got the leveller from close range following the half-time introduction of new boy James Vaughan.

But for all their bluster there was to be no decisive finish for Pompey, leaving a flat feel to the afternoon in front of a crowd of 17,800 with the feeling a return to winning ways was needed.

Pompey started the game promisingly, getting themselves into a number of decent positions before Ben Close volleyed wide from 20 yards in the 12th minute.

Bogle then threatened aerially twice in quick succession eight minutes later before Whatmough was forced off through injury in the 30th minute.

It was a nightmare for his replacement Burgess seconds later as he was caught cold by a long ball forward from Tom Anderson, allowing Wilks to streak clear and beat the hesitant MacGillivray.

The goal rocked Pompey who were suddenly looking unorganised and at odds with each other.

They made it to the break without further damage, however, as Jackett looked to reorganise.

He did just that by sending on Vaughan after the restart in place of Dion Donohue.

There was a Blues let-off two minutes after the restart as John Marquis couldn’t tap in from two yards from Danny Andrews’ cross.

Pompey were back in it in the 54th minute as new boys Vaughan and Bogle combined with the latter turning in a finish from a couple of yards out.

Lowe then showed great graft and ingenuity to win the ball from Andrew before his shot on the half turn was deflected past the upright.

MacGillivray made a fine stop with 17 minutes left to turn John Marquis’ 20 yarder around the post, before Ben Close’s 20 yarder was tipped over after being teed up by Curtis.

The Pompey keeper then denied sub Alfie May at the death after a mistake by Matt Clarke, as the home side failed to find a way to the three points.