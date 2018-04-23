Edinburgh: Pompey target not for sale

Have your say

Justin Edinburgh has insisted reported Pompey target Macauley Bonne is not for sale.

The Blues were last week linked with a move for Leyton Orient's top scorer in the national press.

The Zimbabwe international has scored 24 goals for the O's in this season's National League, with his form reported to have attracted the attention of Pompey, Shrewsbury and Burton Albion.

However, Orient boss Edinburgh told the East London and West Essex Guardian that the 22-year-old was part of his plans for next season.

'He’s our player. I stand here now and we’ve had no contact. We don’t invite anything,' said Edinburgh.

'I believe Macauley will be a part of what we want to achieve next season and that’s pushing at the right end of the table.'

On Saturday, the Irish Independent claimed Blues boss Kenny Jackett was closing in on a move for Derry City's Ronan Curtis.