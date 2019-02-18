EFL chief at heart of Portsmouth fans’ Checkatrade Trophy boycott to step down

Pompey fans have stayed away from the Blues' run to the semi-finals of the Checkatrade Trophy Pictuire: Robin Jones
Shaun Harvey is to step down from his role as chief executive of the English Football League (EFL) at the end of the season.

The 48-year-old took the top job at the organisation in 2013, but will end his tenure in the summer.

Harvey oversaw a controversial deal for domestic broadcasting rights last November.

This left numerous Championship clubs ‘gravely concerned’ by the £595m five-year agreement with Sky Sports, which they claim had been done without them being fully consulted.

He was also responsible for the hugely-contentious decision to invite 16 top-level under-21 sides into the Checkatrade Trophy.

The format is designed to give the country’s leading young footballers the opportunity to taste first-team football, while also providing EFL clubs with an opportunity to attract new audiences and additional revenue.

However, Pompey fans have let their dissatisfaction with the new-look competition be known by boycotting games.

This season they’ve hosted both the under-21 teams from Spurs and Arsenal, yet only 3,138 and 3,109 attendances were recorded for the games at Fratton Park.

The Blues also booked their place in the semi-final of the competition with a 2-0 win at Southend last month.

Only 189 away tickets were sold for the match, with 1,649 in total at Roots Hall for the fixture.

Pompey play their semi-final at Bury on Tuesday, February 26.