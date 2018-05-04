Eisner: I want Pompey to stay at Fratton

POMPEY’s owners have reiterated their desire to remain at Fratton Park.

Since taking over the club in August, Tornante have been exploring ground options.

Portsmouth owner and chairman Michael Eisner faces the press. Portsmouth FC and the University of Portsmouth announce that the university will be Pompey's shirt sponsor next season, Fratton Park, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse Friday 4th May 2018 FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY PPP-180405-131509006

Extensive research has involved visiting a large number of sporting stadia, recently surveying Aston Villa’s rebuilt Holte End in person.

Michael Eisner revealed no announcement is imminent on the outcome of the Blues’ ongoing ground strategy.

However, he is eager for Pompey to stay at what would be a renovated Fratton Park.

The club’s chairman told The News: ‘Over time we will announce some things that are happening for next season.

We are going to try to stay here – I would like to stay here Michael Eisner

‘I doubt whether we will be ready for the overall announcement of exactly what we are going to do for a while, conversations need to be had with the city.

‘But we are going to try to stay here – I would like to stay here. And that means we have to figure out how to get it done.

‘How to change what’s here – which is great – into something here which will be even greater.

‘That’s a lot of work.

Fratton Park

‘It needs patience and doing it reasonably, explaining it reasonably to the council, our fans, to the media, to give us the time to get it right.

‘I am not going to be pushed into being expedient, we have to get it right.

‘I think the fans will see some tangible things for next season, small but tangible.’

Eisner, son Eric and Tornante president Andy Redman will attend tomorrow’s season finale against Peterborough.

The trio are scheduled to return to America on Sunday following a week-long stay in England, coinciding with the unveiling of the University of Portsmouth as new club sponsor.