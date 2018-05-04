Eisner targets Pompey signings

MICHAEL EISNER targeted Pompey progress and insisted: Player recruitment is well under way.

The Blues’ chairman met with Kenny Jackett yesterday afternoon to thrash out the summer transfer policy.

Kenny Jackett. Picture: Joe Pepler

Eisner has declined to comment on whether this season’s estimated £3.2m player budget will increase.

Regardless, he was encouraged by the four-hour meeting with Pompey’s manager as they plot a pathway to success.

Jackett’s men tomorrow face Peterborough with the opportunity of claiming eighth spot in their maiden campaign back in League One.

Yet discussions have already commenced to identify the calibre of player to build on this term.

Eisner told The News: ‘The fans will see tangible things on the pitch that they are impatient about, which is understandable.

‘We are not probably going to get Messi for next season, but will be improving the team constantly.

‘We met for four hours yesterday, talking about who is available, who is not available. I am not dictating any of that, but listening to Kenny and the scouts.

‘When the club was in receivership and fan owned, the economics were tough and there have been a lot of things to do.

Pompey chairman Michael Eisner Picture: Chris Moorhouse

‘But we have put advanced planning for the pitch at the top of the list.

‘We are really figuring out where within our economic model we can improve it – and the players we would like to join some excellent players we already have.

‘We want to bring them up and have them mature, making them better and the team better.

‘We’ve had a budget since we bought the club and most of it is up to Kenny and his team about the actual players, such as who is where, who is out of contract and what our position is on those in contract.’

Jackett has already spoken of his desire to add midfield experience to his playing squad this summer.

The Blues’ boss is also keen on recruiting a pacy striker, while needs to strengthen his options on the left flank.

The foundation of the side remains, contracted and possessing quality capable of shining in League One.

However, there have been below-par periods in Pompey’s season, highlighted by a lack of options within Jackett’s set-up on such occasions.

Tornante have consistently stated the club will remain self-sufficient and money will not be thrown at the playing squad.

And Eisner wouldn’t be drawn on the issue of Jackett’s budget.

He added: ‘The one thing we are not going to do, which I think is wise, is we are not going to talk budgets.

‘We are not going to answer your questions about how much somebody gets paid, I kind of think that is private anyway.

‘We will spend what we have to spend to improve our team.’