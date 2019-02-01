Enough of Portsmouth's nightmares at Oxford ... what about Palace pain and Blackburn bitterness?

Right then class, here’s the plan for the rest of term.

We took a break from tales of Manor Ground Misery the other week so as not to tempt fate for Pompey’s trip to Oxford (that went well), but our tour of Blues graveyards must continue. It’s all good therapy.

The last word for now on nightmares at the Manor Ground goes to John Bridge, who wrote: ‘I saw us lose countless times at Oxford, usually to a last-minute goal or after a red card.

‘Then one evening in the 90s we headed up expecting another defeat, and actually won 1-0. I think it was a cup game. We couldn’t believe it. A happy, stress-free visit to the Manor Ground.

‘Then on the way home the coach broke down and we were stuck at the side of a cold, dark A34 for about two hours. I’m sure it was Oxford’s way of getting their own back.’

Bricks, slates and smashed windows - it all happens for Pompey at Barnsley

Time to recall Bramall Pain

My door is still open to those who want to chat about Manor Misery, but it’s time to move on. So, from now, I’m after readers’ memories of trips to another couple of graveyard grounds – Selhurst Park and Ewood Park.

We’ve had one or two successes at both venues over the years, but those have been the exception to the rule. In the case of Palace, our record there since the late 90s isn’t bad – before then it was dreadful.

Ian White, who you may recall weighed in with a story about a sleepless night after a defeat at Sheffield United, has been studying our historic away form closely. He tells me: ‘In 40 years of regularly following Pompey away, Sheffield United is one of only five clubs I’ve visited at least seven times where I’ve never seen us win.’

Your homework for this week is to work out the other four. Email stevebonepfc@googlemail.com

