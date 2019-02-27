Have your say

Gareth Evans believes Pompey are again starting to look like the attacking juggernaut that put them on the path to League One promotion.

And the skipper is hoping the Blues can use reaching Wembley as a springboard to getting their Championship charge back on track.

Gareth Evans opens the scoring at Gigg Lane. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

Kenny Jackett’s troops booked their place in the Checkatrade Trophy final with a 3-0 victory at Bury last night.

It represented a first win in nine matches for Pompey.

Their poor recent form has resulted in the Blues dropping to fourth in the league after sitting at the top for almost four months.

During the first half of the season, the Blues’ swift counter attacks were a key factor behind their success.

But their potency in the final third during their blip has noticeably dwindled.

Evans was pleased with how Pompey forayed against the Shakers, however.

And the fans’ favourite feels Jackett’s front men are starting to recapture their best form.

He said: ‘As a team, we looked dangerous on the break.

‘We’ve been searching for that and we’re not sure what’s happened.

‘There are different reasons but we’ve not been able to put our finger on what it is.

‘Slowly and steadily over the past few games we know we’re looking like we’re getting back towards it.

‘To see it come out in the second half at Bury was pleasing.

‘Now hopefully we can take it into the league on Saturday.

‘It’s hopefully a little confidence boost that we are a dangerous side and hopefully we can put Bradford to the sword and put together a little run now.’

Evans opened the scoring in the 61st minute at Gigg Lane with a superb free-kick.

Goals from Oli Hawkins and Ronan Curtis ensured Pompey booked their place at the national stadium against either Sunderland or Bristol Rovers on March 31.

Evans revealed how Lee Brown was keen to take the set-piece.

But the former Fleetwood man was confident he’d put the effort away.

‘I do practice free-kicks most days on the training ground,’ added Evans.’

‘It depends on who actually takes them but I looked at how the keeper was lining up and where the wall was so I fancied putting it that side.

‘Lee Brown was wanting to take it. But I think the last one that he took went over the stand so he wasn’t having it.

‘I was just glad to see it go in and contribute.’