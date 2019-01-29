Gareth Evans believes he is closing in on securing his Pompey future.

The popular midfielder is out of contract this summer, yet talks over a fresh deal are progressing.

Evans had hoped for agreement on terms this month.

That has been delayed through ‘a little bit of negotiation’ with the Blues.

But the 30-year-old is confident of resolving his Pompey presence soon.

He said: ‘We are still in talks, although it has not been quite as simple as I thought.

‘It’s just a little bit of negotiation going back and forth. It turns out that it’s a bit of a longer process than I was hoping for.

‘These things aren’t easy, there’s a lot of different factors which go into it. Hopefully something will be done in the next week or so and I’ll have some good news.

‘Everything has been quite positive so far, it’s just little details here and there, nothing major, and hopefully I’ll sign a contract soon.

‘I love playing for this football club, but obviously there has to be a little bit of negotiation from both sides and hopefully it will get sorted.

‘It’s not like it has frozen and got to a point where nothing is going to get sorted, it’s not like that at all.

‘There's not a hurry really, as long as the manager wants to keep me at the club I’m happy to be here. This is the club I want to play for and I’m keen to stay.

‘Hopefully in the next week that will be the case – and I will be staying for the foreseeable future.’

Evans has made 167 appearances for Pompey since arriving in July 2015.