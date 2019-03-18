Omar Bogle has brought a different dimension to Pompey’s play.

That's the verdict of Gareth Evans after witnessing his team-mate’s latest goal-scoring exploits.

Bogle took his Blues tally to four goals in eight games since joining on loan from Cardiff.

It was the former Grimsby striker who finally broke Scunthorpe’s resilience on 71 minutes, with a smart turn and left-footed finish.

That’s now successive victories for the Blues, with Bogle netting in both following a return from a hamstring problem.

He previously scored on his Pompey debut at Luton, followed by a Fratton Park bow against Doncaster.

And Evans has been impressed with the instant impact of the January recruit.

He said: ‘Omar has done really well for us since coming.

‘Obviously he’s had his injury in the middle of that, but has come back and is looking fit – and now has two in two.

‘He has given us a different dimension, is strong, quick, has good feet and is scoring for us, if he continues that form hopefully we won’t be far off.

‘He brings different attributes and that is why the gaffer brought him to this club.

‘All the strikers we have, whether it’s Vaughany, Omar, Oli or Pits, they bring something a little bit different – and Omar showed on Saturday just why he was picked.

‘He’s quite quiet around the place, but has a sense of humour and gets on well with all of the lads, he’s a good part of the team.

‘Hopefully he can maintain it. Although it doesn’t matter who is scoring the goals, if we get promoted we are all going to be happy.’