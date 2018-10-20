Evans makes way in Portsmouth clash

Have your say

Gareth Evans makes way for Ronan Curtis in today’s visit of Fleetwood.

The long-serving midfielder drops to the bench for the only change to the side which won at AFC Wimbledon last weekend.

Curtis has returned to Pompey’s starting XI after missing the previous two matches through international duty.

In Evans’ absence from the starting line-up, Tom Naylor takes on the captaincy, with Brett Pitman also on the bench.

Today’s match also marks a 50th Blues appearance for Oli Hawkins, who is again preferred to Pitman.

Pompey: MacGillivray, N.Thompson, Whatmough, Clarke, Brown, Naylor, B. Thompson, Lowe, Donohue, Curtis, Hawkins.

Subs: McGee, Close, Burgess, Mason, Walkes, Evans, Pitman.