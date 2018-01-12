Evans nearing Pompey return

Gareth Evans could make a Pompey return at Rotherham.

The versatile talent is nearing a recovery from the hamstring injury which has kept him out since the start of last month.

Evans came off at half-time in the Checkatrade Trophy win over Northampton at Fratton Park.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett stated the 29-year-old has could make it back for next weekend’s trip to the New York Stadium.

He said: ‘Gareth’s got a chance for Rotherham. He’s outside training so he has a chance, and, if not Rotherham then Shrewsbury.

‘He’s outside running so he’ll build that up. I think he’ll be 50-50 for next weekend, but he’s close to fitness.’