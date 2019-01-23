Have your say

Steve Evans reckons Peterborough had the chances to comfortably beat Pompey.

The Blues clinched a 1-0 win to move into the semi-finals of the Checkatrade Trophy last night.

Craig MacGillivray makes a save against Peterborough. Picture: Joe Pepler

David Wheeler scored the only goal of the game in the 85th minute, putting Kenny Jackett’s side within a victory of a Wembley appearance.

Evans, however, felt the Posh’s performance was one of the best this season – and they dominated the second half.

But the Peterborough boss rued his defence’s lapse in concentration to allow Wheeler space inside the box to seal Pompey’s success.

‘I feel for the players,’ Evans told the Peterborough Telegraph.

‘I have too often this season had to explain poor away performances, but that wasn’t the case last night.

‘We were outstanding in the second half in particular.

‘It was a brilliant performance, one of the best we’ve produced this season.

‘We dominated the ball. We didn’t always make the right decision in the final third, but we had enough chances to win comfortably.

‘We played some lovely passing football. Our movement was good.

‘Some of the play between the lines was exciting to watch and how we didn’t score when the ball was flying around their penalty area is beyond me.

‘Portsmouth broke down the other end and scored from a corner when one of our lads didn’t do his job.’

Pompey will face either Sunderland, Bristol Rovers or Bury in the last four.

Evans believes luck was on the Blues’ side against Peterborough.

And for that reason, he feels Jackett’s men will go on to win the Checkatrade Trophy.

Evans added: ‘With luck like that Portsmouth will probably go on and win the competition.

‘I wanted to win it, but good luck to Portsmouth.’