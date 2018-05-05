Evans: Pompey are the biggest club in League One

Steve Evans has demanded a strong finale at the ‘biggest club in the division’.

The Peterborough manager takes his side to Pompey for the first time today and wants to bring the curtain down on his side’s season with a victory.

Both teams have missed out on a League One play-off place but are looking to finish as high in the table as possible.

A victory for Kenny Jackett’s side would see them leapfrog the Posh and end the campaign in eighth.

But a draw for Peterborough would be enough for them to remain where they are.

Evans is looking forward to the encounter and wants to reward the travelling Posh fans with a final-day success

He told the club’s website: ‘Portsmouth are the biggest club in the division for me.

‘I have not taken a side to Fratton Park before and I am looking forward to it.

‘It will be a big crowd, a big atmosphere and a real test for my players.

‘I want to win the game and finish as high as we possibly can and I want to get the three points for the 550+ Posh fans making the trip.’