Every January signing and sale by League One clubs in 2019 - including Portsmouth, Luton and Sunderland

Pompey have added two new faces so far in January, most recently beating second place Luton to the signing of Shrewbury’s Bryn Morris. Out of favour at struggling Shrewsbury, Morris is deemed to be talented enough to bolster Pompey’s title push - he signed a two-and-a-half year deal at the club. He becomes the blues second midfield signing after Andy Cannon joined from Rochdale. Both will compete to fill the void of the outgoing Ben Thompson, who was called back from his loan by parent club, Millwall.