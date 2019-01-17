Every January transfer signing and sale by League One clubs in 2019 - including Portsmouth, Luton and Sunderland

Pompey have added two new faces so far in January, most recently beating second place Luton to the signing of Shrewbury’s Bryn Morris. Out of favour at struggling Shrewsbury, Morris is deemed to be talented enough to bolster Pompey’s title push - he signed a two-and-a-half year deal at the club. He becomes the Blues’ second midfield signing after Andy Cannon joined from Rochdale. Both will compete to fill the void of the outgoing Ben Thompson, who was called back from his loan by parent club, Millwall.

The Hatters - also in the market to strengthen their midfield - have signed Derby County’s George Thorne until the end of the season. The 26-year-old previously enjoyed a loan spell at Fratton Park. Max Power has become a permanent Sunderland player, after they agreed a fee with Wigan halfway through his loan with the Black Cats. Celtic are among the teams rumoured to take away their top-scorer, 20-year-old Josh Maja. He is yet to renew his contract at the Stadium of Light and is likely to leave in January. He’s apparently drawn interest from Premier League clubs such as Manchester City, Spurs and Crystal Palace.

1. Pompey IN Andy Cannon from Rochdale (undisc.), Bryn Morris from Shrewsbury (undisc.). OUT Connor Chaplin to Coventry City (undisc.)

2. Luton Town IN: George Thorne from Derby County (loan) OUT: Frankie Musonda to Hemel Hempstead (loan)

3. Sunderland IN: Max Power from Wigan (undisc.), Jimmy Dunne from Burnley (loan) OUT: Didier Ndong to Guincamp (free), Papy Djilobodji to Guincamp (free)

4. Charlton Athletic IN: Jonny Williams from Crystal Palace (undisc.), Chris Maxwell from Preston (loan), 'Ben Purrington from Rotherham (loan)

