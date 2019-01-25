Every permanent Portsmouth January signing since 2009 - and where they are now

Looking back over the last 10 years, we pick out every player who has signed a permanent deal with Pompey during the winter market - and what they are up to now. Click and scroll through the pages to find out:

1. Nadir Belhadj (2009) Arrived from RC Lens initially on loan, the Algerian signed for 4.4m in January 2009. After playing in the 2010 FA Cup final, he left for Al Sadd. Currently plays for Al-Sailiya.

2. Hayden Mullins (2009) Most noticeably voted Pompeys Player of the year and the News/Sports Mail player of the season after the 2010-11 campaign. Retired in 2015 and is now U23s manager at Watford.

3. Liam Lawrence (2011) Lawrence joined Pompey on loan in September 2010 and signed permanently four months later. He left in 2012 after agreeing a contract termination, following Pompey falling into administration. Now works as a pundit.

4. Kelvin Etuhu (2012) Having trained with the club in the build up to January, Etuhu signed a short-term deal with Pompey. Relegation to League One saw the Nigerian move to Barnsley that summer. He now plying his trade at Carlisle United.

