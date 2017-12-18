Ex-Pompey captain’s desire to return divides fans

Sol Campbell has declared his desire to return to Pompey – in a coaching capacity.

The former Blues captain is eager to get back into the game following a successful period as Trinidad & Tobago’s assistant coach.

Campbell, 43, is now looking for a fresh challenge.

And he would like to come back to the club where he clinched the FA Cup in 2008.

On Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News and portsmouth.co.uk the Fratton faithful have been discussing if they would like to see Campbell return.

They have also been reflecting on Brandon Haunstrup’s recent progress and more.

Here’s what they had to say...

Marlon Neil

With his experience at international level as well as top flight club honours only a fool wouldn’t want him working at the club to pass that on.

Especially to the youngsters looking to break into the first team set up. Invaluable

Joanne V Trueman

As a defensive coach, yes. His experience would be invaluable. We have very astute owners now, they run a tight ship!

Jake Meyers

Personally, if he could improve our club, I’d be happy to see him return. Absolute class player, very experienced, one of the best defenders I’ve seen play for us.

Ryan James Crockford

Nope time to look forward instead of keep looking back...

Adrian Thompson

Toddy wants to join us as a coach.

I know who I’d prefer to have on the training ground, working with youth or first teams!

Cath Absolom

Keep going, Brandon!

As he had a very tough start to the season, when everyone was on his back.

But he played exceptionally well against Plymouth a few weeks ago, as he wiped Graham Carey completely out of the game, & he’s been gradually improving every week. So it would be great to see him receive a new, extended contract as well.

John Gratwick

He has played very well in the last 3/4 games one to hold on to well impressed with him keep it up Brandon PUP.

Rob Emery

Feel quite sorry for Talbot, it has never really worked out for him down here.