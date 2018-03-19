Ex-Pompey defender handed management role

Have your say

Former Pompey player Nicky Shorey has earned his first managerial position.

The 37-year-old has stepped up to become joint-caretaker boss of League Two side Stevenage.

Captain Ronnie Henry will work alongside the ex-England left-back, following last night's dismissal of boss Darren Sarll.

Stevenage have won one of their last nine matches to lie in 16th spot, a run which prompted chairman Phil Wallace to act.

Managerial adviser Glenn Roeder has also left the Lamex Stadium.

Shorey, who is on Stevenage's coaching staff, made 44 appearances for Pompey before his release in the summer of 2015.

Meanwhile, former Blues midfielder Martin Allen is back in management at Barnet - for a fifth time.

Allen has replaced Graham Westley, who won twice in his two months at the helm.

The Bees are presently bottom of League Two and fighting to avoid slipping back into the non-league game.