Ex-Pompey defender interested in Hawks move

Paul Robinson is open to a move to the Hawks after having ‘a good chat’ with boss Lee Bradbury.

The News reported the former Pompey defender was attracting interest from the Westleigh Park outfit last week.

Former Pompey defender Paul Robinson Picture: Joe Pepler

Robinson is currently a free agent after being released by League One side AFC Wimbledon.

The 36-year-old revealed Bradbury has been in touch as the Hawks manager looks to bolster his options ahead of his side’s maiden National League campaign.

Robinson said: ‘I have spoken to Havant and it’s a club that have had a couple of good seasons.

‘It’s something that definitely interests me.

‘Obviously, I still live in the area and it’s something I have spoken to the manager about. He got in touch with me and it’s something that does interest me, so we’re just assessing the options over the summer.

‘Their defensive record was very good last season and the boys did very well.

‘Maybe the manager is looking at it from an experience point of view and we’ve had a good chat.

‘I’m just waiting to see in the meantime and it’ll be a challenge because I’ll have my work cut out to get into the team.

‘I got back from holiday yesterday and have been away for the past couple of weeks. I’ve kind of just left it be while I was away.’

Robinson also expressed a desire to start his coaching career – which he’d be able to do at the Hawks, who are remaining part-time.

‘I’m not getting any younger and have got future ambitions to stay in the game,’ he added.

‘I need to build that transitional path and will definitely be looking at some coaching opportunities and build that into the playing role wherever that is.’