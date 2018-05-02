Ex-Pompey favourites in final-day promotion hunt

Have your say

Pompey’s play-off aspirations may have petered out, yet Michael Doyle leads the former Fratton favourites still involved in the promotion shake-up as the season enters the final weekend.

The Blues’ title-winning skipper remained in League Two to return to Coventry and has helped steer the Sky Blues within one point of play-off qualification.

Mark Robins’ side host Morecambe on Saturday in their last match and on the brink of booking their spot.

However, they can still lose and qualify, dependent on Mansfield failing to beat Crawley at home.

Doyle isn’t the only face familiar to Pompey fans at the Ricoh Arena, with Marc McNulty, Tom Davies, Liam O’Brien and Carl Baker also on their books.

The trio of Exeter, Notts County and Lincoln have already reached the League Two play-offs – and also contain Pompey links.

Exeter have Paul Jones as their substitute keeper, while former loanee Jayden Stockley has registered 24 goals in 45 matches.

Another ex-loanee is wideman Lee Holmes, who spent five matches at Fratton Park.

Moving onto Notts County, they possess Carl Dickinson and Richard Duffy, while Gibraltar international midfielder Liam Walker has made 15 appearances.

As for Lincoln, their goalkeeper is Ryan Allsop, presently on loan from Bournemouth.

Pompey fans still wince at his two displays during the ill-fated 2015-16 play-off semi-final against Plymouth.

In League One, such is their overpowering goal difference, Wigan need a point to claim the title.

In the process, that would represent more silverware for Paul Cook and players Gary Roberts and Noel Hunt – just 12 months after seizing the League Two crown at Fratton Park.

The Latics travel to Doncaster on Saturday, while closest rivals Blackburn host Oxford United.

Moving onto the Championship, the final play-off spot is between Derby, Preston and Millwall.

Jed Wallace has been outstanding for Millwall this season, but their qualification is unlikely.

The Lions must beat Aston Villa and hope Preston and Derby lose, while overhauling a nine-goal difference with Derby in the process.

The Rams, who host relegation-threatened Barnsley, have eight-goal David Nugent and midfielder George Thorne on their books.