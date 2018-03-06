Ex-Pompey keeper labelled ‘worst coach ever’

Have your say

Former Pompey keeper David James has been branded the ‘worst wannabe coach ever’ by Dimitar Berbatov.

The 47-year-old took charge of Indian Super League outfit Kerala Blasters last month after Rene Meulensteen was sacked as head coach.

David James

Although James improved the Blasters’ league position, they finished sixth in the table and failed to make the play-offs following a 2-0 loss to Bengaluru.

Despite being injured for the defeat, striker Berbatov criticised his boss’ tactical approach – just a day before James penned a new contract to keep him at the club until 2021.

On his since-deleted Instagram story, the ex-Spurs and Manchester United hitman took a swipe at the 2008 FA Cup-winning keeper.

Berbatov wrote: ‘#worstwannabecoachever #worsttacticaladvice.

‘ChipTheBallToStrikersChestAndWeTakeItFromThere/WhoPlayLikeThis.

‘#seasonfinished #timetogohome.’

Herman Hreidarsson, who is James’ assistant, also signed a three-year contract extension at the Blasters.