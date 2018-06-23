Ex-Pompey signings should boost Hawks’ gate numbers even further

Have your say

The League One fixtures were released on Thursday and excitement is building ahead of the forthcoming season.

Pompey supporters are relishing getting back to Fratton Park when they face Luton on August 4.

Lee Bradbury, left, and Paul Robinson.

But there are also plenty of football fans in the area who cannot wait for the Hawks’ campaign to start.

Westleigh Park will host National League football for the first time in its history.

There’s no doubt the Hawks are braced for improved gate numbers now they’re playing at the top tier of the non-league pyramid. But their summer signings will also boost ticket sales further.

Lee Bradbury has penned deals for former Pompey duo Paul Robinson and Nicke Kabamba.

The Hawks boss has primarily signed the pair because he’s confident they can deliver on the pitch.

But their presence will likely mean larger gates when Kenny Jackett’s side are on the road.

Robinson and Kabamba quickly became fans’ favourites at PO4.

The former’s cultured defending meant large sections of the Fratton faithful were gutted when he was deemed surplus to requirements by Paul Cook.

Meanwhile, many felt Kabamba didn’t get a fair crack at the Blues.

Despite his exploits in front of goal for Hampton & Richmond he managed just six Pompey appearances.

There are also ex-Blues Wes Fogden, Matt Tubbs and Bradley Tarbuck among the Hawks ranks.

So when the Blues are on their travels, supporters can get their fix by heading to Westleigh Park.