Ex-Pompey skipper attracting Hawks interest

Paul Robinson is attracting interest from the Hawks.

The News understands the Westleigh Park outfit have made contact with the former Pompey defender following his release from AFC Wimbledon.

Robinson is currently a free agent after not being handed a new deal at Kingsmeadow.

He departs the Dons after making 118 appearances in three seasons.

Now the centre-half is on Lee Bradbury’s radar as he looks to bolster his defence ahead of his side’s maiden National League campaign.

At present, Jordan Rose, Ed Harris and Ryan Woodford are among the Hawks’ centre-back options.

But Bradbury will want added experience and know-how with his troops set to come up against a host of professional clubs such as Chesterfield, Leyton Orient and Aldershot.

The 36-year-old is well-known in these parts, after spending a year at Fratton Park.

Signed by Andy Awford in 2014 he quickly made himself a firm favourite with the fans with his calmness on the ball and cultured defending, but was deemed surplus to requirements following Paul Cook’s arrival as manager in 2015.

The former Millwall centre-back subsequently joined League Two rivals Wimbledon.

That season he played a key role in Neal Ardley’s men securing promotion via the play-offs, while the Blues suffered semi-final heartbreak against Plymouth.

Robinson has since helped the Dons retain their third-tier status but fell out of favour at Kingsmeadow last term, featuring 20 times.

The Hawks declined to comment when approached by The News.