Ex-Pompey skipper: Why I turned down Football League for Hawks

PAUL ROBINSON admitted he put family first by snubbing Football League offers in favour of a Hawks switch.

The former Pompey skipper is back on the south coast following his exit from AFC Wimbledon.

Paul Robinson. Picture: Joe Pepler

The 36-year-old opted to quit League One and join a club closer to his Petersfield home in the form of the National League newcomers.

Hawks have pulled off one of the greatest transfer coups in their history by recruiting Robinson.

The central defender made 38 appearances for Pompey before surprisingly shown the door by Paul Cook in August 2015.

Now he’s back in the area to assist Lee Bradbury’s ambitious Hawks side.

Robinson said: ‘Lee Bradbury was the first person to phone me when the season finished.

‘There had been a little bit of interest from others, but you get to my age and the most important thing is location.

‘As well as being the right club, I live in the area and Havant seemed to tick all the boxes.

‘Some Football League clubs had also been on the phone, but I need to perhaps put other things first, which meant not uprooting and moving around the country again for maybe not quite so glamorous options.

‘That may have been the case in years gone by, but you assess things a little bit and there are other priorities.

‘I also want to explore coaching a lot more – part-time playing at Havant allows that, while still playing at a decent club in a good league.

‘My wife’s family don’t live too far away and, with young children, that is also an important support network for my family.

‘Havant fits the bill, it’s a club on the up and ticks all the boxes in terms of location as well as the opportunity to still play at a good level.

‘I’m looking forward to passing on my experience and helping them continue that climb.’

Robinson spent a year at Fratton Park after initially arriving on loan from Millwall in August 2014.

And the Hawks – and the central defender – will host their neighbours in a friendly on Saturday, July 7.

He added: ‘I was absolutely gutted to leave Portsmouth but, by the same token, I don’t think I would have had the last three really good years which happened at Wimbledon.

‘It didn’t really happen for other players that stuck around at Portsmouth, such as Matt Tubbs and a few others.

‘So although it didn’t happen and was really, really tough at the time, looking back it was the right thing – I ended up playing 118 times for Wimbledon.

‘It was a bit surprising to leave Portsmouth, but Cookie had his own ideas about things and that’s the way it goes, that’s football.

‘However, he has proven he needed to do it his way, which is fair enough, you can’t really argue with his record over the last few seasons.’