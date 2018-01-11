Ex-Pompey striker joins third club this season

Have your say

Former Pompey striker Michael Smith has linked up with a third club of the campaign.

The 26-year-old today completed a free-transfer switch to Rotherham - putting himself in line to face the Blues on January 20.

Smith had only been at Bury since September, scoring twice in 23 appearances.

However, with Rotherham seeking a replacement for Kieffer Moore following his departure for Barnsley, they identified Smith as the ideal candidate.

The former Swindon man had started the season at Pompey, yet was granted a free transfer on August deadline day without appearing under Kenny Jackett.

Smith was back at Fratton Park last month when League One strugglers Bury slipped to a 1-0 defeat.

With Pompey scheduled to travel to Rotherham on Saturday, January 20, it means he will swiftly face his former club once more.