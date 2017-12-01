Ex-Pompey striker unavailable for Baffins’ Vase tie

Have your say

New high-profile signing Patrick Agyemang is not available for Baffins Milton Rovers’ FA Vase third-round tie at Horley tomorrow (3pm).

The ex-Pompey striker and Ghana international joined the Kendall Road outfit earlier this week.

But Agyemang will not feature for Baffins in the FA Vase.

Nevertheless, Louis Bell regards the 37-year-old as a major coup for the Wessex League premier division side.

The Baffins boss said: ‘He is the biggest signing this club has ever made by far.

‘It gives us a massive boost and a shot in the arm for our morale.

‘He played against us for the Pompey Charity XI at the official opening of our clubhouse last weekend.

‘We sat down with him afterwards and he agreed to join us.

‘He looks fit, strong and we couldn’t get the ball off him.

‘Our biggest problem is finding a shirt to fit him because he is a mountain of a striker!

‘He will give us a presence and a target man up front, which is something we have been lacking.’

Baffins are making an impressive impact in their maiden campaign in the national knock-out competition.

They have already beaten Cowes Sports, Selsey, Radstock Town and Cullompton Rangers on their way to the third-round proper.

A win at Combined Counties premier division outfit Horley will take them into the last 32.

That means Baffins will be four victories from a Wembley final.

Bell revealed it is an exciting prospect for the club.

‘This is a challenge the whole club is looking forward to,’ he added.

‘We are all excited by the prospect of trying to reach the last 32 of a national competition.

‘The club are taking two coach loads of supporters and a lot more are making their own way.

‘Horley won’t be easy and although we will go there and respect them, we won’t fear them.’

Influential midfielder Lewis Stockford is back in contention, but Callum Dart and Sam Woodward face late fitness tests.

Striker Joel Jackson is back from Moneyfields to take his place in the Baffins squad.

However, Blu Boam and Danny Rimmer are missing on holiday.

Meanwhile, Horndean are also eyeing a place in the fourth round when they travel to Hamble Club in an all-Wessex League premier division tie.

Michael Birmingham is predicting a tight affair between two teams who know each other well.

The Five Heads Park manager said: ‘This is one heck of a tie for both teams.

‘We haven’t had an easy draw in the competition to date, but this is the toughest yet.

‘Hamble are in good form in the league and we aren’t.

‘But this is a knock-out game and any league form goes out of the window.

‘It is all about who wants it the most on the day.’