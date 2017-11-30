Ex-Pompey winger ruled out of ISL season

Have your say

Former Pompey winger Carl Baker has been ruled out for the rest of the Indian Super League season, reports suggest.

The League Two title winner left Fratton Park by mutual consent on transfer deadline day.

And Baker was snapped up by ATK (formerly Atlético de Kolkata), who are managed by ex-Blues striker Teddy Sheringham.

But according to Sportskeeda, the 34-year-old will not play in the Indian Super League this campaign after picking up an Achilles setback before his side’s curtain-raiser against Kerala Blasters.

As a result, the Kolkata-based side are looking for a replacement for Baker.