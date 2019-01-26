Have your say

FRATTON Park will be welcoming BBC camera crews today.

Football Focus will be live from Pompey's ground ahead of the FA Cup clash with QPR this afternoon.

The BBC One programme will be on the TV from 12pm (noon) and is broadcasting a special edition live from Fratton Park.

Here’s what you need to know:

Which pundits will be at Fratton Park?

Football Focus host Dan Walker will be joined by a familiar face for Pompey fans and a former England right back.

Pompey welcome QPR to Fratton Park today. Picture: Joe Pepler

Sylvain Distin, who made 77 appearances for Pompey between 2207 and 2009, captained the Blues after Sol Campbell left the club.

He will be joining the pundit panel at Fratton Park today – so watch out for him on the box today.

Joining Dan Walker and Sylvain Distin is retired Arsenal legend Alex Scott who made 140 appearances for England during her illustrious carrier.

She tweeted: ‘I love when we take #FootballFocus on the road.. Looking forward to this one.’

Can I be in the audience?

Pompey have said that The Victory Lounge will be open from 11.50am today for any fans who want to be in the audience.

So if you want to appear on the box you would be wise to head down early to make sure you get in the audience.

What channel is it on and what time does it start?

Football Focus will be on BBC One today - with the programme starting at 12pm (noon).

What is Football Focus?

Since debuting in 1974, Football Focus has been a fixture of the Saturday television schedule in Britain.

It features a preview of all the top footballing action with detailed analysis from an expert panel of guests.

Dan Walker has hosted the programme since 2009, following in the footsteps of the likes of Gary Lineker, who hosted it from 1996 to 1999, and Bob Wilson.

When does Portsmouth vs QPR kick off?

The FA Cup fourth round clash at Fratton Park will kick off at 3pm, as the game has not been moved for international broadcast like the third round victory over Norwich was.