FORMER Pompey keeper David James' bizarre underwear habit has been revealed, according to a podcast.

The shot stopper was part of the Blues team who famously lifted the FA Cup in 2008.

David James celebrates Pompey's FA Cup victory in 2008

James made 134 appearances for Pompey during his spell at Fratton Park between 2006 and 2010, he was also capped 53 times by the England national side.

However his strange underwear habit has now come to light thanks to another former Three Lion.

READ MORE: Peter Crouch ‘invented Come Dine With Me’ while playing for Portsmouth

In the latest episode of Gary Lineker’s Behind Closed Doors podcast with comedian Danny Baker, a letter was read out from a reader detailing James’ strange underwear routine.

Baker read out a letter from a listener, by the name David H, during the show which claimed that the former Pompey keeper would only wear boxes and socks once before throwing them out.

The Mirror Online reports that the letter reads: ‘A colleague of mine claimed to have spent time with a big Premier League star and told me that this player only ever wore box fresh underwear, pants and socks the once.

‘He only wore them once and then they were thrown away no matter how short they were worn for.

READ MORE: Peter Crouch paid Kev the kitman ‘£60 a week’ to do his washing at Portsmouth

‘Day after day he would wear a new pair and throw them away. Do you know who would do that? Step up David James.’

Responding to revelation, Lineker refered to James as being 'quite wacky’.

James, who was a model for Armani during his playing days and is an avid painter, now works as a pundit for BT Sport.

He signed for Pompey in August 2006 in a £1.2 million deal from Manchester City, wanting to move closer to London to be near to his children after he separated from his wife.

After James’ contract ran out at the end of the 2009-10 season, he expressed interest in succeeding Avaram Grant as Portsmouth boss but it came to nothing.

He left Pompey as a free agent and signed for championship side Bristol City in July 2010.