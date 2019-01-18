Have your say

Nicke Kabamba has joined Hartlepool United on loan for the rest of the season.

The Hawks striker moved to Westleigh Park last summer following his release from Pompey.

He’s struggled for goals, however, notching just five times in 29 appearances.

Lee Bradbury believes the move to the Pools will benefit Kabamba.

The Hawks boss said: ‘I think Nicke needs a change of scenery and a different opportunity.

‘He has worked hard for the team but hasn't always been as successful as he would have liked.

‘I am gutted for him because he is a good lad.

‘Unfortunately it has just not been happening for him recently.’

Bradbury, who went for an interview for the Hartlepool job before Christmas, admits he needs to find a replacement for Kabamba.

In recent weeks his forward options have lightened.

The Hawks lost Aaron Cosgrave to Chelmsford City and Jonah Ayunga was called back to Sutton United from his loan spell.

Matt Paterson returned to Westleigh Park from Welling United for a second spell earlier this week.

But both he and Alifie Rutherford are not target men and are at their best playing alongside one.

Bradbury added: ‘I am actively looking to strengthen the squad.

‘It is something we are working towards.

‘That is something that is unlikely to happen in time for the game at Boreham Wood tomorrow.’