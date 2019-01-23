Ex-Portsmouth triallist joins League One rivals 

Have your say

Former Pompey triallist Dimitar Evtimov has signed for Accrington Stanley.

The Bulgarian keeper spent a brief period training with the Blues earlier this month.

Dimitar Evtimov has joined Accrington after spending a trial period at Pompey. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

That was after his short-term contract at Burton Albion had expired.

However, Blues boss Kenny Jackett confirmed that Evitmov left the south coast because he’d had an offer from another club.

That turned out to be Pompey’s League One rivals Accrington, with the 25-year-old penning an 18-month deal at the Crown Ground.

Jackett has been weighing up his goalkeeping options, with Luke McGee still struggling with an ongoing wrist injury.

The Blues manager revealed on Monday the former Tottenham stopper’s setback will again be reassessed in two weeks’ time.