Ex-triallist ‘surprised’ he wasn’t offered Pompey deal

Paul Paton admitted he was ‘surprised’ not to have been offered a Pompey contract.

The Northern Ireland international trained with the Blues earlier this month, after being released by St Johnstone.

But Kenny Jackett opted not to table the midfielder a deal at Fratton Park.

Paton subsequently signed for League One rivals Plymouth Argyle, making his debut off the bench in their 3-2 win over Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

The 30-year-old thought he was going to be offered a contract at Pompey before moving to Home Park.

Speaking to the Plymouth Herald, Paton said: ‘I was at Portsmouth and never signed.

‘I was a wee bit surprised.

‘I had a week’s training there so that has stood me in good stead to come here.

‘Apart from that, I have just been doing a lot of track running.

‘It has not been nice – it’s hard to motivate yourself – but I’m glad I did that because I’m feeling good now.’

Paton could come up against Pompey when they travel to Plymouth on April 14.