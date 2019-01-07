FA Cup 4th round draw: TV time, match dates and the teams Portsmouth could play in the fourth round 

The FA Cup is back this weekend as teams up and down the country go head-to-head in the third round.
Pompey have already secured their place in the fourth draw after a 1-0 win at Championship side Norwich.
On Monday night Kenny Jackett’s men will find out who they will face in the fourth round of the competition when the draw is held after Wolves play Liverpool.
Fourth-round matches will be played on the weekend of January 26, with Monday night’s draw due to be conducted by former Republic of Ireland striker Robbie Keane and ex-Wolves goalkeeper Carl Ikeme.
At the start of the season the FA doubled the prize fund for the competition, meaning winning clubs can look forward to a £180,000 payout if they progress from round four.
The all important number for Pompey fans to look out for is 27.
Here’s the full list of ball numbers for the draw:
1 Bolton Wanderers
2 Millwall
3 Gillingham
4 Brentford
5 Sheffield Wednesday or Luton Town
6 Manchester United
7 Everton
8 Tottenham Hotspur
9 Doncaster Rovers
10 Newcastle United or Blackburn Rovers
11 Chelsea
12 Crystal Palace
13 Derby County or Southampton
14 Accrington Stanley
15 Bristol City
16 Newport County
17 Oldham Athletic
18 Shrewsbury Town or Stoke City
19 Arsenal
20 Manchester City
21 Brighton and Hove Albion
22 West Ham United
23 Woking or Watford
24 Burnley
25 Queens Park Rangers
26 Barnet
27 Pompey
28 AFC Wimbledon
29 West Bromwich Albion
30 Middlesbrough
31 Wolverhampton Wanderers or Liverpool
32 Swansea City