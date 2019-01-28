Have your say

The FA Cup was back at the weekend as 32 teams faced off for a place in the next round.

Pompey will have to play QPR in a replay after drawing 1-1 at Fratton Park in their fourth round tie.

The FA Cup draw takes place on Monday

On Monday night the Blues will find out who they may face in the fifth round of the competition when the draw is held.

Pompey have already beaten Maidenhead, Rochdale and Norwich to get this far.

When is the FA Cup draw?

The draw will be broadcast live on BBC One’s The One Show on Monday night at about 7.20pm.

Two-time FA Cup winner Ian Wright and Alex Scott, who captained the Gunners to the Women’s FA Cup in 2016, will be helping to conduct the draw.

When will the matches be played?

Fifth-round matches will be played between Friday February 15 and Monday February 18.

How much money will Pompey get for winning their fifth-round tie?

At the start of the season the FA doubled the prize fund for the competition, meaning winning clubs can look forward to a £360,000 payout if they progress from round five.

Which ball number is Pompey?

The all important number for Pompey fans to look out for is 14.

Here’s the full list of ball numbers for the draw:

1 Swansea City

2 AFC Wimbledon

3 Shrewsbury Town or Wolverhampton Wanderers

4 Millwall

5 Brighton & Hove Albion or West Bromwich Albion

6 Bristol City

7 Derby County

8 Doncaster Rovers

9 Chelsea

10 Watford

11 Middlesbrough or Newport County

12 Manchester City

13 Barnet or Brentford

14 Pompey or Queens Park Rangers

15 Manchester United

16 Crystal Palace