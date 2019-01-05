FA Cup fourth round draw: TV time, match dates and the teams Portsmouth could play in the fourth round 

The FA Cup is back this weekend as teams up and down the country go head-to-head in the third round.

Pompey have already secured their place in the fourth draw after a 1-0 win at Championship side Norwich.

The Pompey fans celebrate at the final whistle at Carrow Road Picture: Joe Pepler

On Monday night Kenny Jackett’s men will find out who they will face in the fourth round of the competition when the draw is held after Wolves play Liverpool.

Fourth-round matches will be played on the weekend of January 26, with Monday night’s draw due to be conducted by former Republic of Ireland striker Robbie Keane and ex-Wolves goalkeeper Carl Ikeme.

At the start of the season the FA doubled the prize fund for the competition, meaning winning clubs can look forward to a £180,000 payout if they progress from round four.

The all important number for Pompey fans to look out for is 27.

Here’s the full list of ball numbers for the draw:

1 Bolton Wanderers

2 Millwall or Hull City

3 Gillingham

4 Brentford

5 Sheffield Wednesday or Luton Town

6 Manchester United

7 Everton

8 Tottenham Hotspur

9 Preston North End or Doncaster Rovers

10 Newcastle United or Blackburn Rovers

11 Chelsea

12 Crystal Palace

13 Derby County or Southampton

14 Accrington Stanley

15 Bristol City

16 Newport County or Leicester City

17 Fulham or Oldham Athletic

18 Shrewsbury Town or Stoke City

19 Arsenal

20 Manchester City or Rotherham United

21 Brighton and Hove Albion

22 West Ham United

23 Woking or Watford

24 Burnley

25 Queens Park Rangers or Leeds United

26 Sheffield United or Barnet

27 Pompey

28 AFC Wimbledon

29 West Bromwich Albion

30 Middlesbrough

31 Wolverhampton Wanderers or Liverpool

32 Swansea City