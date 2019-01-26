FA Cup: Mason Mount injured as Derby edge Accrington… Wolves deny Shrewsbury…  Doncaster join Portsmouth and QPR in hat

Have your say

League One sides Shrewsbury and Doncaster joined Pompey and QPR in the hat for the FA Cup fifth round.

Shrewsbury nearly had a famous upset to celebrate but an injury time goal saved Premier League Wolves in a 2-2 draw at New Meadow.

Matt Doherty’s goal salvaged another chance for the Premier League team, who had trailed 2-0 after 70 minutes at New Meadow.

But Shrews boss Sam Ricketts, whose team knocked out Championship side Stoke in the third round, said: ‘Our players can take a lot from that. Neither side will have wanted a replay but we will have another game.

‘Don't write us off yet. We went to Stoke and won in a replay.’

Doncaster progressed with a 2-1 win against Oldham thanks to two goals from Ben Whiteman meaning they will be in the hat along with League One title-chasers Pompey after the 1-1 draw with QPR.

Accrington are out after they were edged in Saturday’s early match by Championship side Derby 1-0.

Martyn Waghorn settled the match against the hosts who were down to 10 men.

There was a blow for Frank Lampard’s side as midfielder Mason Mount, a former Purbrook Park pupil, went off after 37 minutes with a suspected hamstring injury.

In front of a club record 5,397 crowd at the Wham Stadium, midfielder Daniel Barlaser was sent off for two bookings.

Waghorn struck from close range on 78 minutes after Accrington failed to deal with a short corner.

Derby also finished with 10 men after defender Jayden Bogle received a straight red card in injury time.

League One Gillingham could not repeat their third round heroics when they beat Premier League Cardiff.

This time they lost 4-1 at Championship Swansea.

League Two outfit Newport County scored a last-minute equaliser to force a replay with Championship Middlesbrough.

Former Boro academy player Matthew Dolan – who never played a first-team game for the club – poked home in the fourth minute of stoppage time to take the tie back to Rodney Parade.

Murray Wallace scored a dramatic 94th-minute winner to earn Millwall a famous FA Cup fourth-round win over Everton at The Den.

Everton led when keeper Jordan Archer failed to hold Richarlison's strike before Lee Gregory's looping header levelled the scores.

Cesc Tosun restored the visitors' lead only for Jake Cooper equalise with a controversial goal off his arm.

Wallace slotted home to make it 3-2 after Shaun Hutchinson's downward header.