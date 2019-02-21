FA to take no action against Portsmouth striker after clash with Bristol Rovers defender

Have your say

The FA are to take no action against James Vaughan, according to reports.

Bristol Rovers boss Graham Coughlan has today indicated there will be no sanctions against the Pompey striker.

A tweet from @bbcbristolsport has stated Coughlan revealed there will be no punishment dished out, following an off-the-ball incident in Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Fratton Park.

That's after the Rovers manager accused Vaughan of punching defender Tom Lockyer in the second half of the meeting.

Coughlan stated of the alleged incident: ‘He's punched him. Anthony Joshua would have been proud of it.'