Fact file: Pompey target Jamie Hanson

Pompey are keeping tabs on Derby’s Jamie Hanson.

Kenny Jackett has identified the midfielder as a solution to the Blues’ shortage in the engine room.

Here’s all you need to know about the 22-year-old and his career to date so far...

Hanson was born in Burton-upon-Trent and was picked up by Derby aged seven.

He graduated from the Rams’ academy and signed professional terms in May 2013.

The central midfielder, who can also play in defence, was handed his Derby debut by manager Steve McClaren for their Championship clash at Norwich on March 14, 2015.

Hanson made a dream start and scored his side’s equaliser in the 66th minute.

After spotting John Ruddy off his line from a corner, Hanson drilled the set-piece towards goal, which the Canaries goalkeeper fumbled into his own net.

He featured once more for the Rams that season and earned a call-up to the England under-20s squad.

Hanson made five appearances for the Young Lions at under-20s level.

In September 2015, the midfielder signed a new three-year deal at Pride Park and made 19 appearances during the 2015-16 campaign.

However, after featuring eight times in the first half of the 2016-17 term, he moved to Wigan on loan for the rest of the season.

Hanson was a regular at the DW Stadium and made 17 appearances, although he couldn’t prevent the Latics from being relegated into League One.

This campaign, he’s been unable to nail down a spot in Gary Rowett’s high-flying Championship side.

His sole appearance came as a 78th-minute substitute in the Rams’ 2-0 FA Cup third-round defeat to Manchester United earlier this month.

Rowett revealed how he wants to send Hanson out on loan to get regular first-team minutes under his belt.

The Pride Park boss told the Derby Telegraph: ‘If you look at Jonny Mitchell, Mason Bennett, Jamie Hanson – all three of those players are in scenarios where they’ve done really well in training, their attitudes have been fantastic and they probably deserve to be playing more minutes.

‘Because the team is performing well, it’s difficult to give them that.

‘But for the long-term of the club and those players, you have to think can we get another option in until the end of the season, which allows them to go and see if they can flourish.’